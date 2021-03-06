zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $225.50 and last traded at $225.50. Approximately 820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLPSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average of $190.08.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

