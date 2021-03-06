ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 9th (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (NYSE:ZIM) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 9th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had issued 14,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $217,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $19.30 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

