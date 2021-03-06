Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $103.57 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067517 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,310,719,994 coins and its circulating supply is 11,019,252,841 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

