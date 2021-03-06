Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zhongchao stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

