Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Zhongchao stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.
Zhongchao Company Profile
