ZENZO Market Capitalization Achieves $961,275.61 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $961,275.61 and $788.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00286419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012895 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

