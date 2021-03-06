Zebi Token Reaches Market Cap of $830,359.95 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $830,359.95 and $2,706.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00463687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00468521 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 806,212,041 coins and its circulating supply is 550,277,385 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

