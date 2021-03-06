Zap Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $63.37 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00766527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043910 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.