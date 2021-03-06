Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Buy

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on an impressive note with both its earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company offers the broadest range of infrared, also known as thermal, imaging solutions in the world. Declining cost of thermal imaging technology is steadily boosting its adoption, thereby enhancing its growth prospects. It continues to innovate products for capturing a larger market share. However, FLIR Systems’ growth trajectory is likely to be hit by an increased tariff on the imports of steel and aluminum imposed by the U.S. administration. Moreover, the company already suffered and may continue facing supply-chain disruptions from government actions or businesses intended to contain the coronavirus spread. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLIR. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of FLIR opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after acquiring an additional 384,296 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277,660 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

