Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $21,489,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

