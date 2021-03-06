Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) to Strong Sell

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

TMICY stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

