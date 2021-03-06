Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Sell

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.84 million and a P/E ratio of -165.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $10,425,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,797,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

