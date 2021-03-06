Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

PSEC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Prospect Capital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 1,014.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

