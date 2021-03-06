Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) to Sell

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of OR stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

