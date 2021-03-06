Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to Sell

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

LMND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 6,019,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,593. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

