Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Sell

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IMUX stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.