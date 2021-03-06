Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $17,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

