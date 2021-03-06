Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,251.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.