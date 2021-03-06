Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,119. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

