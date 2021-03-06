Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Shares of HII opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock worth $1,714,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

