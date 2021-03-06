Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 907,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,323. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.