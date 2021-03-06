Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

