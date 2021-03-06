Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report $3.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 971,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

