Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $28.59 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full-year sales of $106.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 123,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,396. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 265,699 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $383.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

