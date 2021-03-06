Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to post $21.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the lowest is $19.14 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $74.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $81.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMED shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SMED traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 million and a P/E ratio of 186.17. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.