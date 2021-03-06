Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 620,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $280.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

