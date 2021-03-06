Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.44 EPS

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.47. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Qorvo stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

