Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Masco reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. 2,056,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

