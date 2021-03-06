Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Discovery posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,035,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

