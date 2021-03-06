Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 832,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $224.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

