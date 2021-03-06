Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,415. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249 in the last three months. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

