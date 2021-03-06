Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $167.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $170.63 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $195.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $653.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

