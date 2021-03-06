Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post $293.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $288.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

NYSE NGVT traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. 328,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $39,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

