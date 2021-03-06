Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Harsco reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Harsco stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

