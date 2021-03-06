Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 9,841,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,622. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 449,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

