Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 2,842,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.