Zacks: Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.11). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

AVDL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 482,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.