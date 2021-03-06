Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report $505.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $508.90 million. Acushnet reported sales of $408.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 351,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.