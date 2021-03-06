Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

