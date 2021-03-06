Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

