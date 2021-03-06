Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

