Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $271.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $26.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.53. 820,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,856. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.28.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

