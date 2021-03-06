Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($3.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).
In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KOD traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. 334,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,426. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $171.21.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
