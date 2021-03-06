Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($3.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. 334,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,426. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

