Yves Rheault Sells 1,300 Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

Yves Rheault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.36. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.58.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.