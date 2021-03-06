Yext Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 763 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 798% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

