Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.22)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $375-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.04 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

