Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

YEXT stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $549,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

