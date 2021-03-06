YETI (NYSE:YETI) Trading Down 6.1%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.63 and last traded at $65.09. 1,827,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,671,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Get YETI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 54.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.