Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

