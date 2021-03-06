Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

XPER opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Xperi by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 172.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.