Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at SVB Leerink

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.