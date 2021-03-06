Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at SVB Leerink

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
